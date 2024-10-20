Sound Bath for the Urban Forest

You might not think sitting by the busy shores of New York City would be a tranquil experience, but The Nature Conservancy and Riverside Park Conservancy are here to change your perceptions.

In honor of City of Forest Day, a citywide celebration in honor of the NYC urban forest, on Saturday, October 26, you can partake in a free sound bath and meditative experience featuring live instruments and resonant sounds on the shore of the Hudson River. Kicking off at 4pm, the program will be led by soundscape practitioner Jeffrey Connors and will conclude with sunset and time for participants to connect over the experience. The calming event is free and open to the public (though registration is encouraged)—simply bring your own blanket!