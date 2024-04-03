Time Out says

Channel the energy of Carmela Soprano, Karen Hill, Connie Corleone and all of the great mob wives of yore at this mafia-maven edition of Spaghetto Disco, the infamous party from designer-DJ Bianca Bosso. Returing to Flatiron's funky Georgia Room on Thursday, April 25, the pasta-filled dance party will kick off with a a complimentary glass of Prosecco or red wine. Then comes the 10pm dancefloor spaghetti and meatballs freshly dropped by chef Torrin Emory, just the carb-heavy fuel you'll need to power your moves through the late night. DJ sets will feature the likes of AMALIE, PopSamCam and Bianca herself DJing under her music alias BUNX. When you're not breaking it down or showing off your best faux fur and leopard print, you can also load up on pasta-shaped jewerly and other paraphenalia from Bosso's fashion-forward brand, BUNX.