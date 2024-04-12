New York
Spaghetti Ramadan, Volume 7: What Would Rumi Do?

Spaghetti Ramadan
Erik McGregorGreat Small Works and Fihi Ma Fihi's 6th “Spaghetti Ramadan"
Time Out says

New Yorkers come together for an afternoon of spiritual kinship, live music, puppet entertainment and, of course, plenty of spaghetti

At this annual Ramadan decompression garden party, New Yorkers can come together for an afternoon of spiritual kinship, live music, puppet entertainment and, like any great party, plenty of spaghetti. Held at the La Plaza Cultural Community Garden on Sunday, April 14 from 2pm to 5pm, the springtime shindig will feature the musical talents of Mitra Khorsandi, Salieu Suso, Legendary Cyphers, Public Housing NYC and Senavazi, as well as a puppet spectacle by Jenny Romaine of Great Small Works and Keri Egilmez of The Whirling Imaginarium. And as attendees break fast over a shared meal of slurp-ready noodles, they will delve into the poetry and teachings of Jalaluddin Rumi, the thirteenth-century Persian poet and scholar of the Qur’an. Tickets are pay what you want, but the suggested donation is between $11 and $33.

Written by
Christina Izzo

Details

