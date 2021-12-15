Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Special Midnight Climb

Special Midnight Climb

Things to do Edge Observation Deck , Midtown West Friday December 31 2021
Edge City Climb
Photograph: Courtesy of Edge
Buy tickets

Time Out says

Make it a New Year's Eve to remember!

City Climb, the world’s highest external building climb, located atop Edge, is offering a special midnight climb on its skyscraper on New Year’s Eve. Thrill-seekers can join the digital queue here at noon on Wednesday, December 22 for the chance to climb. The experience begins at 10pm and reaches the Apex at the stroke of midnight.

Tickets are $185 and include the City Climb experience and a digital Edge image. Guests will also receive a personalized video from their Climb and a commemorative medal.

If you don't want to climb but still have a great view on NYE, you can celebrate at Edge for $150, which includes two glasses of champagne, complimentary swag, access to Edge’s indoor and outdoor bars, all while enjoying the view of the city ringing in the New Year and music from a live DJ from 8:30pm to 12:30am.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Edge Observation Deck
Venue website: www.hudsonyardsnewyork.com/discover/edge
Address: 30 Hudson Yards
New York
10001
Price: $185

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers