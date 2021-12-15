Make it a New Year's Eve to remember!

City Climb, the world’s highest external building climb, located atop Edge, is offering a special midnight climb on its skyscraper on New Year’s Eve. Thrill-seekers can join the digital queue here at noon on Wednesday, December 22 for the chance to climb. The experience begins at 10pm and reaches the Apex at the stroke of midnight.

Tickets are $185 and include the City Climb experience and a digital Edge image. Guests will also receive a personalized video from their Climb and a commemorative medal.

If you don't want to climb but still have a great view on NYE, you can celebrate at Edge for $150, which includes two glasses of champagne, complimentary swag, access to Edge’s indoor and outdoor bars, all while enjoying the view of the city ringing in the New Year and music from a live DJ from 8:30pm to 12:30am.