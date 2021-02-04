Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Spotlight on Orchids at NYBG

Spotlight on Orchids at NYBG

Things to do New York Botanical Garden , The Bronx Saturday February 20 2021 - Sunday April 4 2021
NYBG orchids
Photograph: Courtesy NYBG

The New York Botanical Garden is forgoing its Orchid Show this year but is doing a limited Spotlight on Orchids across select galleries of the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, including intimate displays of orchids in brilliant white and striking colors set against the foliage of aroids, ferns, and bromeliads—planted as they might be found in nature and blending gracefully with their surroundings, NYBG says. You'll get to discover unusual orchids and artful floral creations by Botanical Garden horticulturists that combine expressive orchids with rocks, tree trunks, vines, and other found materials.

NYBG's Orchid Show will return in 2022. Until then, you can purchase a Garden Pass + Conservatory ticket, which includes access to the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory and outdoor gardens and collections.

Venue name: New York Botanical Garden
Address: 2900 Southern Blvd
Bronx
10458
Transport: Subway: B, D to Bedford Park Blvd
Price: $28 for adults; $12 for children

