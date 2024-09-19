Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
A curved table with a white tablecloth and wine glasses
Photograph: Marcin Cymmer| Stadium Chef Series
  • Things to do

Stadium Chef Series

Buy ticket
Morgan Carter
Written by Morgan Carter
Food & Drink Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

Fans of food, sports and the spirit of giving back come together in perfect harmony with the Stadium Chef Series. Benefitting the James Beard Foundation, the series builds awareness of the nonprofit’s Good Food for Good mission via chef-driven events held at iconic sporting venues. Held right on the field, past events have sprouted up at Boston’s Fenway Park and Wrigley Field in Chicago. But for the first time ever, the series is coming to our very own sporting arena in New York. 

On Friday, September 27, the Stadium Chef Series will land at Citi Field. Gathering a number top culinary talent, the dinner will include courses from Fariyal Abdullahi (Hav & Mar), Greg Baxtrom (5 Acres, Olmsted and Patti Ann’s), Markus Glocker (Koloman), Jason Eksterowicz (Citi Field) and Camari Mick (The Musket Room and Raf’s). Plus, the evening will emceed by television host and food connoisseur Adam Richman.

But giving back does come at a price, as the dinner starts at $525, plus taxes and fees. And that’s just the start. To reserve the exclusive pre-dinner reception held at the ballpark’s Cadillac Club with celebrity chef Anne Burrell, tickets come in at $800 per person. However, it is all for a good cause as sales benefit the James Beard Foundation’s Good Food for Good mission to create a more equitable, sustainable and delicious food future for all.

Details

Event website:
www.stadiumchefseries.com/
Address
Price:
$525
Opening hours:
5:30pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.