Fans of food, sports and the spirit of giving back come together in perfect harmony with the Stadium Chef Series. Benefitting the James Beard Foundation, the series builds awareness of the nonprofit’s Good Food for Good mission via chef-driven events held at iconic sporting venues. Held right on the field, past events have sprouted up at Boston’s Fenway Park and Wrigley Field in Chicago. But for the first time ever, the series is coming to our very own sporting arena in New York.

On Friday, September 27, the Stadium Chef Series will land at Citi Field. Gathering a number top culinary talent, the dinner will include courses from Fariyal Abdullahi (Hav & Mar), Greg Baxtrom (5 Acres, Olmsted and Patti Ann’s), Markus Glocker (Koloman), Jason Eksterowicz (Citi Field) and Camari Mick (The Musket Room and Raf’s). Plus, the evening will emceed by television host and food connoisseur Adam Richman.

But giving back does come at a price, as the dinner starts at $525, plus taxes and fees. And that’s just the start. To reserve the exclusive pre-dinner reception held at the ballpark’s Cadillac Club with celebrity chef Anne Burrell, tickets come in at $800 per person. However, it is all for a good cause as sales benefit the James Beard Foundation’s Good Food for Good mission to create a more equitable, sustainable and delicious food future for all.