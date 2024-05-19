Time Out says

The 10th season of the New York Philharmonic's "Art of the Score" series kicks off this week with West Side Story.

As has been the case since its inception in 2013, the program features the legendary orchestra performing scores live alongside film screenings.

This year, for the first time ever, five of the six featured movies will be New York premieres, with soundtracks being performed live for the very first time in town. Those presentations include Black Panther (December 20-23), Vertigo (January 23-26, 2024) and Metropolis (February 6, 2024), among others.

We are, however, particularly excited to listen to the May 17-19, 2024's presentation of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Although the orchestra has performed the film's score in the past, there's just something about the music that tickles all of our senses.

Buy tickets to the various events and learn more about them right here.