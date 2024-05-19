New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Art of the Score

  • Things to do
  • David Geffen Hall (at Lincoln Center) | Manhattan, NY, Upper West Side
The interior of the Wu Tsai Theater at David Geffen Hall
Photograph: By Michael Moran / Courtesy of David Geffen Hall | The interior of the Wu Tsai Theater at David Geffen Hall
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

The 10th season of the New York Philharmonic's "Art of the Score" series kicks off this week with West Side Story

As has been the case since its inception in 2013, the program features the legendary orchestra performing scores live alongside film screenings. 

This year, for the first time ever, five of the six featured movies will be New York premieres, with soundtracks being performed live for the very first time in town. Those presentations include Black Panther (December 20-23), Vertigo (January 23-26, 2024) and Metropolis (February 6, 2024), among others.

We are, however, particularly excited to listen to the May 17-19, 2024's presentation of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Although the orchestra has performed the film's score in the past, there's just something about the music that tickles all of our senses. 

Buy tickets to the various events and learn more about them right here

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan

Details

Address:
David Geffen Hall (at Lincoln Center) | Manhattan, NY
W 65th St
New York
Cross street:
at Broadway
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Subway: 1 to 66th St–Lincoln Ctr

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.