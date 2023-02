The bookstore café is an iconic New York institution that sadly faded out over the past few decades, but literary, culinary spaces are certainly on the rise.

Dozens of spots to shop for books (or borrow books) and enjoy caffeinated or alcoholic beverages are popping up across the boroughs. As You’ve Got Mail turns 25, a whole new slew of independent bookstores with dreamy bookshelves and cafe menus are taking center stage, and we’re eager to cozy up in all of them.

Here’s where to read and drink at the best bookstore cafés in New York City.

RECOMMENDED: The best bookstores in NYC