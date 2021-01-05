The best NYC walks to take this winter
Here are the best places to take a walk this winter, from along the East River to the waterfalls in Central Park
If this past year has taught New Yorkers anything, it’s the power of a lengthy walk. New York City is surely best seen by foot, but as this past year wore on, walking also came to represent an escapist activity for New Yorker who, for months hunkered down in their notoriously cramped apartments. Leisurely jaunts became a form of self-love, safe socializing, and a chance to support a local business or two on the way.
Since our Time Out New York editors are spread out all across the five boroughs, we rounded up our favorite leisurely routes, to offer you new perspectives for your next outing. Whether you’re looking for a secret waterfall-laden path in Central Park or “small-town” neighborhood blocks in Brooklyn—here’s where to walk.
Winter Walks in NYC
Vanderbilt Avenue, Prospect Heights
Central Park North Woods Trail, Upper West Side
“It’s a cliche to say that walking around Central Park makes you feel like you’re not in New York City anymore, but my go-to loop in the North Woods–the park’s largest woodland area, up in its most northwestern reaches–always makes me feel like I took a strange Alice in Wonderland turn and ended up in the Adirondacks. It’s more secluded and rustic than the touristy spots further downtown, plus there are hidden waterfalls just, like, existing a few blocks from my regular bodega. Nuts!" — Christina Izzo, Interim Food and Drink Editor
Franklin Ave to Transmitter Park, Greenpoint
"A walk down Greenpoint’s Franklin Avenue for me shows off Brooklyn’s affinity for strong sidewalk culture. Starting off at the lively corner of Greenpoint Ave and Franklin Ave., the picture-postcard neighborhood is filled with enviable rowhouses and diverse shopping and restaurants. Meander off down side streets to check out handsome rows of 70s homes or end off at Transmitter Park for greenery." — Collier Sutter, Associate Things to Do Editor.
Astoria Park, Astoria
“When I need to clear my head or get some perspective, I head to Astoria Park and walk its paths down to the East River. The walkways are flanked by gorgeous old trees, which make me feel small in comparison, and the view of the river opens an “escape hatch” of sorts for me. I’m able to look out across the water and see the twinkling lights of Manhattan and walk under the massive RFK and Hell Gate bridges while the water rushes past me. In the winter, watching the kids sled down the park's many hills sparks so much joy.” — Shaye Weaver, Things To Do Editor