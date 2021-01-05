The best NYC walks to take this winter

Here are the best places to take a walk this winter, from along the East River to the waterfalls in Central Park

If this past year has taught New Yorkers anything, it’s the power of a lengthy walk. New York City is surely best seen by foot, but as this past year wore on, walking also came to represent an escapist activity for New Yorker who, for months hunkered down in their notoriously cramped apartments. Leisurely jaunts became a form of self-love, safe socializing, and a chance to support a local business or two on the way.

Since our Time Out New York editors are spread out all across the five boroughs, we rounded up our favorite leisurely routes, to offer you new perspectives for your next outing. Whether you’re looking for a secret waterfall-laden path in Central Park or “small-town” neighborhood blocks in Brooklyn—here’s where to walk.

