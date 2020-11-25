The best things to do outside this winter in NYC
New Yorkers will all be outside more this winter than ever before, so we might as well make it fun!
New Yorkers aren't afraid of a little snow. Cold temperatures don't get us down. We just pull on our boots, grab our puffer coats and make the best of it. Aside from being one of the most beautiful places to be after a snowstorm, New York City has the best things to do outside in the winter. From sledding and ice-skating to incredible light displays and innovative ways to dine outdoors, here are our suggestions for making the most of a chilly day in the city.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to things to do in winter in NYC
Best things to do outside this winter in NYC
1. Practice your axels
When the temperature drops, that means it’s time to go ice-skating. NYC is chock-full of outdoor rinks where you can strap on the blades and hit the slick stuff. We’ve ranked the top places to go, so whether you want to skate at Rockefeller Center or NYC parks like Central Park, you certainly have a multitude of options.
2. Marvel at the LuminoCity Festival
A few miles north of the hustle and bustle of Rockefeller Center, is a pop-up winter wonderland called LuminoCity. The immersive, outdoor holiday spectacular of light sculptures and art installations first touched down in 2019, and proved it's place as a must-see light show in the city. Here, holiday revelers take a 45-minute walking, narrative journey, with twinkling and towering LED sculptures along the way. Think: fairy palaces, alluring lollipop trees, and mystical mushrooms. You'll cross multiple "lands" with their own sets. This year the sets include Mysterious Forest, Dangerous Dunes, Forgotten Ruins, Hidden Land of Hria, and Mystical Moon Land.
3. Huddle inside a bubble for drinks
What was once a wintertime novelty in New York has now become the new normal: Festive bubble tents, heated yurts, and cozy outdoor dining structures erected so that cold-braving locals can enjoy a warm-and-toasty, socially-distanced meal outside during the winter. And since it seems there's a new space bubble popping up every day in NYC, we've started a handy Google Doc that highlights all of the restaurants and bars that have private outdoor dining setups, from bungalows to greenhouses and everything in between
4. Walk the New York Botanical Garden Glow
The New York Botanical Garden is adding a splash of color to its holiday celebration. This year, the Bronx family attraction will host NYBG Glow, an outdoor light experience that will brighten up the grounds with Enid A. Haupt Conservatory at its center. Visitors can expect thousands of energy-efficient LED lights and festive installations—an ideal backdrop for a family holiday photo op. Plus, there will be dance performances, ice carving demonstrations and other seasonal activities to enjoy (at a distance). Tickets, which are timed and mandatory, go on sale on Nov 10. Learn more about the new safety measures online. All ages.
5. See a massive new light show in DUMBO
The Manhattan Bridge in Dumbo will light up with massive light projections for all to see through March. On the first Thursday of each month, LIGHT YEAR installations will be on view for the public, who can watch from nearby bars and restaurants with hot drinks in hand. The projections, which will be 65 by 40 feet, can be viewed from the Pearl Street Triangle from dusk to 10pm. The projections are set for the winter months, from now through March.
6. Rent a cozy cabin on Pier 17
The Greens are officially coming back for winter. (Though this time around, they’ll look a lot less green.) The socially distanced dining destination, which made a splash this summer thanks to its Instagram-ready, reservable mini lawns, announced today that it will be transforming into a new experience for the colder months on Pier 17 in the South Street Seaport. With the mini lawns back in storage, the rooftop venue will be installing 28 individual 12’ by 10’ winterized dining cabins. Each cabin will be able to fit up to 10 guests and will be decorated with fun winter décor and amenities including virtual fireplaces, electric heating, cozy banquettes and, of course, jaw-dropping, floor-to-ceiling views of NYC from its prime location on the East River waterfront.
7. Try iceless curling at Bryant Park's Winter Village
There's a new Curling Café at the park with an iceless curling court. You can try your hand out at curling on a synthetic ice rink, which creates a realistic experience. Just rent a curling lane and accompanying tent for either one to four people or five to eight people on Wednesdays to Fridays: 3:30-9pm, (with extended weekend time slots including Saturdays & Sundays: 1:30pm-9pm). Renting a tent and curling lane ranges from $250 to $475 and comes with a carafe of hot chocolate, finger foods, and brownie pops. Note: All gaming equipment and tents are sanitized between each and every booking, and all customers must wear a face-covering when not seated inside your designated tent.
8. Sled like you’re a kid again
The highs and lows of Gotham become so much more extreme—and fun—when it gets cold with the best sledding hills in NYC. You don’t need to go head upstate for hours of down-hill fun, just hit a few of the best NYC parks where the slopes are full of local snow-lovers. Just grab your toboggan, or make-shift sledding vessel, and find a spot across the five boroughs.
9. Bask in the beauty of a snow-covered park
You can’t deny how inarguably beautiful NYC’s parks look once they’re covered in a blanket of pearly white snow. If you’re brave enough to brace the cold after the storm, we recommend taking a stroll through iconic attractions such as Central Park and Prospect Park, especially if you’re raring to go sledding.
10. Bike through Central Park
When the sun peeks out from behind the clouds, take advantage of the occasion with a bike ride through Central Park. The cycling will warm you up even in frigid weather, and the snow-dusted vistas of the park make ideal Instagram material. $7 per hour
11. Celebrate Chinese New Year
Celebrate the year of the Ox by dining out and taking out from Chinatown’s best dim sum restaurants, checking off our gift list at the best shops in Chinatown, or donating directly to relief efforts, here’s how we’re showing love to Chinatown this season.
More things to do this winter
Best Christmas things to do in NYC
It's almost the merriest time of year and there are so many Christmas things to do in NYC to put on your list of festivities. From uptown to downtown, the city boasts holiday offerings like the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, light festivals, and the best holiday markets NYC has to offer. Whether you channel your inner grinch or cheery elf during NYC's most wonderful season, we've got you covered with activities.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Christmas in NYC
Check out our Winter Village video:
Where to see stunning holiday lights in NYC
New York City transforms into a magical wonderland with millions of holiday lights right after Thanksgiving, giving us over-the-top inflatable Santas and reindeer found at the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights in Brooklyn to more iconic New York displays, such as in Central Park, Rockefeller Center and at Saks Fifth Avenue. More than ever, we're in need of some magic, so take it all in and get ready to “ooh” and “ahh” at these landmarks, holiday markets and neighborhoods that create the most picturesque holiday light displays during the holiday season.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Christmas in New York
The best places to go ice-skating in NYC
It's time to lace up your skates—the best ice skating rinks in NYC are waiting for you. As one of the most beloved cities to spend the holidays in, NYC has plenty of indoor and outdoor rinks where you can glide and practice your toe jumps. To help narrow down your options, we’ve ranked the top places to go, from the iconic Rink at Rockefeller Center or lower-key rinks at NYC parks like Central Park. You can even make a full-day out of it when you shop at one of the city’s best holiday markets, followed by sipping hot chocolate and skating on The Rink at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park. If you'd rather stay warm while on the ice, there are many all-weather indoor rinks, including spots that offer roller skating.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to things to do in the winter in NYC
The 50 best things to do in NYC for locals and tourists
November 2020: Looking for a winter like no other by hitting up the best things to do in NYC? Things are a bit precarious right now, but our beautiful city is pulling through with style. Our iconic museums, big attractions, and favorite restaurants are back (with new rules, of course), so there's more to do now than ever this year. As always in 2020, just make sure to double check with venues to make sure programming is still on before you head out. We will be updating this list more often than we did prior to lockdown to reflect New York City as it fights to stay open.
From its art museums (The Met and MoMA) to its attractions (The Bronx Zoo and Dyker Heights Holiday Lights), New York City is the best city in the world. Its dining and drinking scenes, which are undergoing major changes, are still unbeatable and boast killer bars (Dante) and restaurants (Lilia). Every day, we're discovering something new and wonderful about our city, whether it's one of the best cozy spots, some incredible views, must-see art, or hidden-gem stores. Take this winter to do some incredibly fun things in NYC.
Consider below your NYC Bible.
Done something on this list and loved it? Share it with the hashtag #TimeOutDoList.
You can also find out more about how Time Out selects the very best things to do all over the world, or take a look at our list of the 50 best things to do in the world right now.
50 ways to get a taste of every U.S. state in NYC
Hankering for your hometown? We've got a cure for that. Here's where to go in NYC to find a little piece of your (or someone else's) native state without having to hop in a car and drive all the way out to LaGuardia. From the best NYC dive bars to catch a game to hard-to-find regional delicacies and stunning art, take a road trip across America while staying east of the West Side Highway.
10 cozy cabins near NYC that you can rent on Airbnb
Nothing is better than spending the colder months in a cozy cabin near NYC. It's the perfect winter getaway from NYC and is only made better with hot chocolate, a crackling fireplace, wool sweaters and a cozy cabin to cuddle up in. Whether you need lodging at ski resorts near NYC or somewhere rustic chic for a girls’ weekend, this list of cabins near NYC on Airbnb has got you covered. After just a few hours of driving, you could be snuggling in a chalet in the Pocono Mountains, relaxing in a geodesic dome in upstate New York or sipping a hot toddy in a trendy container cabin in the Catskills. No matter where you choose to go, escaping the city to a snow-covered wonderland has to be one of the top things to do in the winter.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to weekend getaways from NYC
Note: please check the latest travel guidance before booking your trip.