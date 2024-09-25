Tinned fish lovers—this one is for you.

Over the course of two weekends, Fishwife Tinned Seafood Co. is bringing an immersive tinned fish experience like no other. Taking over the storefront at 247 Elizabeth Street, the pop-up kicks off with a pizza and caviar tasting with Rubirosa. The fun continues on with an apertivo night, smoked fish and bagels, ice cream topped with caviar, and more. If you are committed to the tinned life, you can get a sneak peek of the upcoming cookbook, Fishwife Cookbook by Vilda Gonzalez. So swim on over and don't forget to grab a few tins for a #tinnedfishdatenight of your dreams.

The pop-up is open on two weekends starting Friday, September 27.