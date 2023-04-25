Time Out says

A good number of free outdoor movie screenings are taking place all over town this summer, but none boast an ambiance quite like the one that attendees of the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum's Summer Movie Series get to revel in.

After all, you get to watch some awesome movies while hanging out on Intrepid’s flight deck at sunset. How cool!

The series, which celebrates the 80th anniversary of the ship's commissioning, runs all summer long. Here is the upcoming schedule:

— Friday, May 26: Top Gun

— Friday, June 30: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

— Friday, July 28: Crimson Tide

— Friday, August 25: Top Gun: Maverick

The movie will be played on a huge inflatable screen. Doors open at 7pm and the movie starts at sunset. Make sure to bring some blankets and lawn chairs along. You can also bring your own food and drinks (alcohol is not permitted, though), and light snacks will be sold at the event.

Fair warning: the spots fill up fast—so make sure to get there pretty early!

Several of the movie nights also coincide with The Intrepid's Free Fridays, where you can learn some cool science and history while you're on the massive aircraft carrier.