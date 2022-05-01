New York
The Orchid Show: Jeff Leatham's Kaleidoscope

  • Things to do
  • New York Botanical Garden | Bronx, NY, The Bronx
  1. NYBG Orchid Show 2022
    Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York
  2. NYBG Orchid Show 2022
    Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York
  3. NYBG Orchid Show 2022
    Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York
  4. NYBG Orchid Show 2022
    Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York
The Orchid Show at The New York Botanical Garden will transport visitors into a dreamy kaleidoscope of colors with designs by floral designer Jeff Leatham. The balmy and bountiful festival this year is titled The Orchid Show: Jeff Leatham’s Kaleidoscope. The display, which was cut short in 2020, will return to transform the garden's conservatory into a tunnel of hypnotic floral designs reminiscent of a look through a kaleidoscope. There will be orchid towers of orange, yellow and green with undulating fields of white and plumes of purple orchids overhead as well as a kaleidoscopic tunnel of lights, NYBG says. You can get a first glimpse of it here. And as usual, there will be special Orchid Evenings during which visitors can enjoy the attraction after dark, including a gorgeous display of lights, among the orchids. There will be alcoholic beverages and snacks for purchase, as well as live entertainment. 

Details

Address:
New York Botanical Garden | Bronx, NY
2900 Southern Blvd
Bronx
10458
Cross street:
at Fordham Rd
Contact:
nybg.org
718-817-8700
Transport:
Subway: B, D to Bedford Park Blvd or 4 to Bedford Park Blvd–Lehman College, then take the Bx26 bus; or Metro-North to Botanical Garden
Price:
$23-30 for adults; $12 for children
Opening hours:
Tue–Sun 10am–6pm

Dates and times

