The Orchid Show at The New York Botanical Garden will transport visitors into a dreamy kaleidoscope of colors with designs by floral designer Jeff Leatham. The balmy and bountiful festival this year is titled The Orchid Show: Jeff Leatham’s Kaleidoscope. The display, which was cut short in 2020, will return to transform the garden's conservatory into a tunnel of hypnotic floral designs reminiscent of a look through a kaleidoscope. There will be orchid towers of orange, yellow and green with undulating fields of white and plumes of purple orchids overhead as well as a kaleidoscopic tunnel of lights, NYBG says. You can get a first glimpse of it here. And as usual, there will be special Orchid Evenings during which visitors can enjoy the attraction after dark, including a gorgeous display of lights, among the orchids. There will be alcoholic beverages and snacks for purchase, as well as live entertainment.
The Orchid Show: Jeff Leatham's Kaleidoscope
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- New York Botanical Garden | Bronx, NY
- 2900 Southern Blvd
- Bronx
- 10458
- Cross street:
- at Fordham Rd
- Contact:
- nybg.org
- 718-817-8700
- Transport:
- Subway: B, D to Bedford Park Blvd or 4 to Bedford Park Blvd–Lehman College, then take the Bx26 bus; or Metro-North to Botanical Garden
- Price:
- $23-30 for adults; $12 for children
- Opening hours:
- Tue–Sun 10am–6pm