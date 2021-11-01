The Other Art Fair

Connect with artists in-person and explore thousands of original artworks across various media including painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media, and more—in a range of prices from $100 to $10,000. It'll all be set to live DJ sets, special installations, pop-up exhibits, and delicious food and drink and a fully stocked outdoor bar overlooking the Manhattan skyline. There will be a line-up of female-identifying artists as official Guest and Feature Artists including Hatecopy, Drawn On The Way, Bluestone Babe and Anna Marie Tendler, who will be selling her handmade Victorian lampshades special for this fair in addition to framed, signed, editioned prints from her photo series, "Rooms In The First House," along with unframed signed/editioned prints and small and large posters. Tickets include two free Gin cocktails courtesy of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE.