The Winter Show (in spring!)

Time Out says

History buffs can explore items from 60-plus vendors at this vintage art and antiques fair, from luxurious and incredibly detailed housewares to furniture and artwork, including a rare set of French antique wallpaper panels designed by Percier and Fontaine circa 1800 with woodblock printing by Jacquemart Manufacture in Paris and a selection of Tiffany Lamps and

Tiffany glass, fine jewelry, and French Art Nouveau furniture and objects, including lithographs by artist Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. The fair benefits the community-based organization East Side House Settlement, which works to bring quality education and resources to residents of the Bronx and Northern Manhattan. This year, the fair will take place in the former flagship of Barneys New York. (It will return to the Park Avenue Armory in 2023.)