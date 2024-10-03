Subscribe
People dressed up as Ghostbusters in the Halloween parade.
Photograph: By Iri Greco & Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media
Treats in the Streets

The Meatpacking District's annual Halloween celebration is back with doggie costume contests, festive fall treats and more.

Christina Izzo
Written by Christina Izzo
Time Out says

Halloween revelers of all ages—and all species—will descend upon the Meatpacking District on Saturday, October 19 for the area's annual Halloween celebration, Treats in the Streets.

From 11am to 6pm, the west side neighborhood will offer all treats and no tricks at participating restaurants and businesses, including pumpkin ring toss, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, cornhole, pumpkin painting Halloween mask making, spooky storytime readings and plenty of sweet treats, including mini dipped croissants from Maman, Petrossian chocolates and signature tea, Halloween cookies from RIVIAN, mini apple cider donuts at The Standard, High Line and more. 

And, of course, Treats in the Streets' headlining event will return: the Meatpacking District’s 6th Annual Doggie Costume Contest, taking place on Gansevoort Street and Ninth Avenue. After both pups and their owners strut down the runway showing off their costumed best, a panel of judges will decide the top three looks of the day. The winner will receive an overnight stay at The Standard, High Line, while all three finalists will take home a personalized pet portrait by artist Laura Baran.

Details

Event website:
meatpacking-district.com/2024-treats-in-the-streets
Address
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
11am–6pm
