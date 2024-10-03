Businesses in the East Midtown district are throwing open their doors to welcome trick-or-treaters aged 12 and under and their families to their 10th annual Halloween celebration on Thursday, October 31 from 3pm to 7pm.

Besides trick-or-treating at dozens of businesses around East Midtown—participating venues include Rosa Mexicano, 58th Street Library, Orangetheory Fitness, Manhattan Espresso Cafe, La Cava, Etain, Custom Ink, Engel & Volkers, Loews Regency New York, and many more)—families can enjoy a special pumpkin painting activity with the seniors at the assisted living facility Sunrise at 139 E 56th St and take pictures at a spooky jack-o'-lantern display by Maniac Pumpkin Carvers at 919 Third Ave. Here's a map so you can plan out your candy route!

Celebrating its decennial this year, Halloween in East Midtown has welcomed tens of thousands of families to the Manhattan neighborhood over the years and has been repeatedly named one of New York City's best Halloween events for families.