Tricks and Treats at Bryant Park

Bryant Park’s free spook-tacular annual Halloween event, Tricks and Treats, is making its grand return to the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park on Thursday, October 31. Head over from 4pm to 6pm for a family-friendly afternoon of magic, entertainment and, of course, plenty of sweet treats doled out at select holiday shops. (Pick up a free trick-or-treat bag at Le Carrousel.)

Take part in activities such as face painting, pumpkin decorating, a Hocus Pocus magic show with Magician Looney Louie, storytelling sessions, festive arts and crafts and a costume parade led through the park by the Triad Brass Band.

Note: all of the eerie fun is first-come, first-served, and weather permitting, so consult the event's website ahead of the event.