True Crime Viewing Parties at Seven Sins

  • Things to do
Seven Sins
Seven Sins
Time Out says

Love learning about real-life mysteries, murders and misdeeds?

Most of the time, the HD TVs at Seven Sins (293 Third Avenue) are religiously tuned to sports channels but beginning on Tuesday, June 11, the bar will click off those athletic pursuits for true-crime titillations. Yes, if you’re warped like us and love hearing all about real-life mysteries, murders and misdeeds, check out the Gramercy watering hole's new summertime screening series, True Crime Tuesdays, starting at 7pm each week. (And if the real stuff doesn't tickle your fancy, you can join in for scary movies every Sunday night (beginning June 9th) or fictional murder mysteries on Mondays. 

Written by
Christina Izzo

Details

Event website:
www.sevensinsnyc.com/
Address:
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
7pm
