Ice skate on the 23rd-floor rooftop of The William Vale this winter season at Vale Rink.

In its third season, the rink provides an incredible view of the Manhattan skyline and a smooth experience. Made with Glice's sustainable synthetic ice that doesn't require water, it'll be available on more balmy days and it's debatably better for rookie ice skaters, too.

If you're a wall-hugger who is prone to falling on their butt, the glide factor is more forgiving so you can get a better grip than regular slippery (and cold) ice. Glice is still slick, but you might fall less, and if you do, at least you won't get wet stains on the backside of your jeans.

Tickets include skate rental and locker usage.

When you're done gliding around, head to the Winter Village at Westlight, a seasonal pop-up featuring 12 private heated chalets complete with cozy pillows, small plants and a spritz of Santal 26 home fragrance in partnership with Le Labo, known for their artisanal craftsmanship, to offer a blanket of warm, wintery scent. You can order food and drinks here in addition to renting the chalet for 90 minutes, starting at $45.