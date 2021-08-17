Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit

Things to do, Festivals Washington Square Park , Greenwich Village Saturday September 4 2021 - Sunday September 12 2021 Free
Washington Square Park Outdoor Art Exhibit
This city tradition feels fresh every year when artists following in the footsteps of Jackson Pollock and Willem de Kooning set up shop in the park. In its 90th year, the exhibit will attract about 50 artists, from NYU students to artists who remember the Village as a creative enclave, display their original paintings, sculptures, photography, jewelry and woodcraft. All registered artists are eligible in several award categories by medium as well as a "Best In Show" award. University Place starting at E 13th St. 

Event website: http://wsoae.org
Venue name: Washington Square Park
Address: W 4th St to Waverly Pl between MacDougal St and University Pl
New York
10012
Transport: Subway: A, C, E, B, D, F, M to W 4th St; N, R to 8th St–NYU
Price: free

