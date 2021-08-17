This city tradition feels fresh every year when artists following in the footsteps of Jackson Pollock and Willem de Kooning set up shop in the park. In its 90th year, the exhibit will attract about 50 artists, from NYU students to artists who remember the Village as a creative enclave, display their original paintings, sculptures, photography, jewelry and woodcraft. All registered artists are eligible in several award categories by medium as well as a "Best In Show" award. University Place starting at E 13th St.