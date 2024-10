Ooh and ahh (and aww) over the cute dogs in costumes at the Washington Square Park Dog Halloween event. From decked-out doodles to costumed corgis, all the goodest doggos will be dressed up in their finery for this fall festivity on Saturday, October 26. The parade starts at 11am with the costume contest at 12:30pm.

For the first time, entry is free. Just be sure to register on-site on the day of the event starting at 9am.

All the fun's hosted by the Washington Square Park Conservancy.