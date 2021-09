The 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks will be marked through live concerts, art exhibitions and more.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, and you may be wondering what 9/11 memorial events there are in NYC to memorialize this solemn day.

Over the past two decades, NYC has memorialized those we lost in the attacks through music, somber ceremonies, art installations and incredible symbols like the Tower Lights.

In 2021, there are more ways than ever to remember 9/11—from a 5K for children affected by 9/11 to reflective concerts and more.

Here are some ways to mark the significant milestone.