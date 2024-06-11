New York
Timeout

We Outside: A Brooklyn Juneteenth, Vol II

  Things to do
Time Out says

651 Arts is back with its fourth annual Juneteenth celebration, which will feature a series of musical performances, spoken word, dance workshops and more.

651 ARTS, a place to "create and experience art that is led by, centers, and celebrates Black voices," is back with its fourth annual Juneteenth celebration, once again in collaboration with the popular outdoor music concert series The Soapbox Presents. Taking over The Plaza at 300 Ashland Place in Downtown Brooklyn on Saturday, June 15, the event's 2024 theme is “Individual Expression” and will feature a series of musical performances, spoken word, dance workshops and other special experiences throughout the day. It's free to get in; reserve a ticket here.

Additionally, Brooklyn Pop-up will curate a marketplace experience for the day composed of Black-owned businesses and Black vendors and artisans.

Written by
Christina Izzo

Details

Event website:
www.651arts.org/24jnt/
Address:
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
2pm–8pm
