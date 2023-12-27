Time Out says

Celebrate “hump day” with great wine and bites at Time Out Market’s new Wine Cave, which will be hosting music sets by DJ Lion Dub, emceed by Lady M, every Wednesday from 6 to 9pm.

If you don’t know the Market has turned one of its darling little nooks into a wine bar, replete with a few dozen varieties of vino (red, white and rosé) and a shiny red flywheel slicer shaves charcuterie for boards and sandwiches—Raclette, too!

The Wine Cave also has a membership for $150, which includes 10% off and advanced notice on ticketed events; 10% any food item on Monday nights; priority seating for tasting events; and $10 Discounts on seasonal beer and wine.

The first 100 people will be able to get theirs for $100.

