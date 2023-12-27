New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Wine Cave Wednesdays

  • Things to do
  • Time Out Market New York, DUMBO
Wine bar
Photograph: Time Out Market
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Celebrate “hump day” with great wine and bites at Time Out Market’s new Wine Cave, which will be hosting music sets by DJ Lion Dub, emceed by Lady M, every Wednesday from 6 to 9pm.

If you don’t know the Market has turned one of its darling little nooks into a wine bar, replete with a few dozen varieties of vino (red, white and rosé) and a shiny red flywheel slicer shaves charcuterie for boards and sandwiches—Raclette, too!

The Wine Cave also has a membership for $150, which includes 10% off and advanced notice on ticketed events; 10% any food item on Monday nights; priority seating for tasting events; and $10 Discounts on seasonal beer and wine.

The first 100 people will be able to get theirs for $100.

Join us on Wednesdays for a boost to your week!

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver

Details

Event website:
www.timeoutmarket.com/newyork/
Address:
Time Out Market New York
Empire Stores
55 Water Street
New York
11201
Price:
free entry

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.