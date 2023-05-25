Time Out Market opened its Brooklyn food hall on the lovely Dumbo waterfront four years ago this month. The sprawling space, spanning two levels including a fifth-floor rooftop with outstanding views, has oodles of dining destinations serving world-class barbecue, blueberry pancakes, bagels, burgers, pasta, pizza, sushi, tacos and tons of sweets, to name a few of its vast and varied options. And on Thursday, May 25, it’s turning one of its darling little nooks into a wine bar, replete with a few dozen varieties.

Named for its stony north wall, lit from below to emphasize its rocky topography, the market’s new Wine Cave is closest to its discreet Dock Street entrance. The intimate slip seats about 30, but with room to move between long tables and the mightily stocked bar. Nearly 40 bottles of red, white and rosé are on the menu, studiously stored with Argon gas to guarantee each sip’s freshness. The cave’s standard splash is six ounces ($13-$35), and some varieties are available in three-ounce tastes ($11-$18) for a little DIY flight.

A shiny red flywheel slicer shaves charcuterie for boards and sandwiches. Raclette is heated à la minute, too, elegantly melted to pair with your favorite pour. Ask your bartender to couple a snack with your glass, or consult the cave’s wall of cards, divided into categories like "crisp and refreshing" and "spicy and jammy," for handy notes detailing flavor profiles to mix and match.

The Wine Cave is located on the first floor of Time Out Market New York. It is open from 11am-11pm Monday-Saturday; 10pm Sunday.