Winter Jam

Winter Jam
Photograph: Daniel Avila / NYC Parks
Time Out says

Enjoy the great wintry outdoors at this annual cold weather sports festival in Central Park.

Ski, sled and even marvel at live ice sculpting at Winter Jam, the annual winter sports festival in Central Park, happening this year on Saturday, February 4 between 11am and 3pm at Rumsey playfield. 

Don't worry about snow not falling by then: upstate ski destination Gore Mountain provides all the fresh powder little New York ski bunnies could ever want (minus the slushy sidewalks the next day!)

The urban winter wonderland is always a fun time for the whole family and, since you'll be in the area anyway, why not spend the rest of the day tackling the best things to do in Central Park—no matter the season?

