No matter what season we're in, experience the best things to do in Central Park from walking tours to boat rides

Manhattan’s iconic green space (and one of the top New York attractions), Central Park, has a lot of entertainment to offer, regardless of which season we’re experiencing. In fact, you may be surprised to know that some of the best things to do in Central Park occur in fall and winter! While tourists and locals love to frequent one of the city’s best parks for its various lawns, fountains, walking paths, trees and picnic spots, Central Park also hosts major events from epic summer concerts and theater performances to the annual Winter Jam festival. There’s always an excuse to visit, but here are a few of our favorite happenings to get you started.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Central Park in New York