“Wreath Interpretations”

Photograph: A wreath made of safety pins.
Photograph: Courtesy of Elizabeth Meggs | Safety Dance featuring 2,880 safety pins
The "Wreath Interpretations" exhibit flips the traditional Christmas garland on its head and puts your homemade attempts at holiday decorations to shame (but it’s really about the thought, right?). For the past 40 years, this annual exhibition has showcased dozens of inventive, handcrafted wreaths.

Created by artists, designers, and creative individuals of all ages who have used inventive and unexpected materials, these wreaths re-envision the traditional holiday decoration. Some of this year's wreaths make good use of unusual materials, including caution tape, traffic light reflectors, safety pins, bath sponges, rulers, Mardi Gras beads and sugar meringue. They explore themes such as family history, volunteerism, endangered animals and chemistry.

The wreaths are on view until December 30 at The Arsenal Gallery (Fifth Avenue and 64th Street inside Central Park). 

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan

Details

