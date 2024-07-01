Subscribe
  1. Xanadu roller rink skaters
    Photograph: Kenny Rodriguez
  2. a birdseye view of Xanadu roller rink
    Photograph: Mike Shane, courtesy of Xanadu
  3. Xanadu roller rink with skaters front and center
    Photograph: Mike Shane, courtesy of Xanadu
  4. Xanadu roller rink’s stardust cocktail in front of a golden skate
    Photograph: Joseph Jagos, courtesy of Xanadu | Xanadu roller rink's stardust cocktail
  • Things to do
  • Bushwick

Xanadu Roller Arts

Jenzia Burgos
This sprawling 16,000-square-foot space, designed to double as a concert venue and nightclub for up to 1,200 people, is the city’s first new wooden rink in over a decade.

Founded by Varun Kataria, a local business owner who’s already made his mark on the neighborhood with the Turk’s Inn and the Sultan Room just down the block, Xanadu is decorated with a giant black-and-white photo of a group of young Black skaters taken over 40 years ago at Empire, a model for the energy in the room today. There’s also a rinkside bar, serving drinks with names like Skaterade and Purple Rain with direct sightlines of all the action on the wood. And in the bathroom, a surprise DJ spins a soundtrack for patrons to dance to as they wash their hands, a cheeky setup Kataria calls, “Club Flush.”

Read more about it here.

Details

Address
262 Starr St
Brooklyn
11237
Price:
Starting at $18
Opening hours:
Wednesday - Friday, 6pm-midnight; Saturday, noon–2am; Sunday, noon-6pm
