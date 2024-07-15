On hot days like this, sometimes the only thing that can cool you down is an icy cold drink. That’s why we’re celebrating Daiquiri Day all weekend—we need it!

Between Thursday, July 18 and Sunday, July 21, you can take your pick of delicious daiquiri flavors at the Time Out Market Bar: mango, peach and watermelon, for $17 each. For $2 more, you can order a frozen passionfruit daiquiri at the 5th-floor rooftop bar, which comes in a special Time Out Market New York souvenir cup!

And don’t drink on an empty stomach—Time Out Market has an incredible array of tasty, local kitchens to choose from, from Bark Barbecue to Wayla.