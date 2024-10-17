Subscribe
The 9 best Christmas Airbnbs in the US

From the modern terraced house to the unbelievable tiny home, put adventure back on the menu this Christmas

Jennifer Banful
Written by Jennifer Banful
Affiliate Content Writer
The mammoth Christmas dinner clear-up, shredded tinsel making its way into just about every corner of your home – or even your underwear – and the long drives with screaming toddlers. Of all our least favorite traditions, we’d happily skip that last one. Come to think of it, the holiday season is kind of the perfect time to do just that – go on holiday. So, if you fancy knocking back the eggnog somewhere a little different this year, keep scrolling because we’ve rounded up the best festive Airbnbs in the US. And in case you can’t sneak away from the Christmas chaos, consider your January Blues cured.

RECOMMENDED: ☀️Check out the best warm weather Airbnbs in the U.S.

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in and review every Airbnb featured, we've based our list on our expert knowledge of the destination covered, editorial reviews, user reviews, hotel amenities and in-depth research to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

The best Christmas Airbnbs in the US

1. The cozy barn in Saugerties, NY

Courtesy: Booking.com

Set on two acres, the barn is a peaceful retreat in Upstate New York with nearby swimming, hiking trails and skiing slopes. Inside you’ll find an ultra-calming oasis that sleeps up to four guests. We dig the blend of natural wood and cool-toned neutrals throughout, giving the home a cozy but current feel. Enjoy mealtimes in the very stylish kitchen while enjoying woodland views, toast marshmallows on the wrap-around porch, or our personal favourite enjoy an audiobook in the tub. Dreamy.

Location perks: just in case you were dreaming of a white Christmas, the surrounding woodlands look magical when it snows.

Book now

2. The terrace house in Logan Square, IL

Courtesy: Booking.com

How about a kicking back with the fam in this classic two-bed terrace in Logan Square? We picked it because it’s quite the character; it’s what the Brits might term a bish-bosh of antique and modern design. We like to keep it eclectic. Roomy enough for seven, this apartment rental is a great option for short and long stays.

Location perks: This beautifully furnished home sits in a quiet neighbourhood.

Book now
3. The tiny home in West Seattle, WA

Courtesy: Booking.com

Just five minutes from Alki Beach is this extremely idyllic tiny home complete with a private patio. Boasting a minimalistic layout, this place gives off total Scandi vibes and we're here for it. Every inch of this place is custom-built for a relaxing wintry retreat for up to four. There are lots of thoughtful design elements handcrafted from reclaimed timber like the bedroom door, light fixture and ladder, all of which bring so much warmth and character to this small but cozy space. 

Location perks: You'll find a stash of board games, books and a sound system to enjoy.

Book now

4. The mountain hut in Goshen, VT

Courtesy: Booking.com

Now this four-bed Swiss-inspired mountain hut is what we call a total suntrap. Surrounded by serene woodlands courtesy of having the National Forest on your doorstep, this secluded home is ideal for those wanting a cosy, intimate winter getaway with the fam. Inside, you'll find relaxing honey-coloured interiors constructed from maple plywood and a beautiful back garden area with log firewood outside.

Location perks: Incredible window views of the surrounding woodlands. Guests are also encouraged to take a tour of the neighboring Sugar House.

Book now
5. The contemporary cottage, TN

Courtesy: Booking.com

If you fancy heading down to Tenessee, we recommend cozying up in this modern cottage in 12-South. Just a stone's throw from downtown for shops and restaurants, this snug one-bed is perfectly situated for a small family of four. Equipped with a full kitchen, living room, a decent-sized bedroom and a back garden, the cottage makes the ideal home from home. 

Location perks: Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, the cottage provides a peaceful retreat - ideal for Christmas eve.

 

Book now

6. The riverfront cabin near hot springs in Vida, OR

Courtesy: Booking.com

Aside from being right by the highway ( a bit of a bummer, we know), this place is pretty neat. It's built on the banks of the McKenzie River, meaning you get the most incredible views of the water while hanging out on the deck. Head inside and you'll find a two-story space:  a cozy lounge, kitchen area, and full bathroom at the bottom, and a large bedroom and half bathroom up top. Roomy enough to sleep four and some of the most dramatic landscapes right on your porch. Not bad after all. 

Location perks: Less than 30 minutes away, you'll find Cougar Hot Springs.

Book now
7. The peaceful homestead in Bee Branch, AR

Courtesy: Booking.com

Christmas day by the lake anyone? Waking up to these mesmerizing views is quite the occasion even without the ceremonious unwrapping of gifts. Not to mention this homestead has a very spacious layout - we're taking big enough to host seven, so it's a good thing there are two bathrooms. Style-wise, the rooms are simple, yet tastefully decorated for a classic modern feel.

Location perks: Set on the edge of a seven-acre private lakeside. 

Book now

8. The rustic-lux treehouse in Kirbyville, TX

Courtesy: Booking.com

If your idea of an ideal getaway includes hiking trails, paddle boarding, and farm animals, then stop scrolling immediately. This wooded countryside escape is pretty much yours for the taking at this gorgeous rustic-modern treehouse in Kirbyville. Fully kitted out with modern amenities including a full kitchen and a wood-heated hot tub, the treehouse is a literal haven for up to seven happy campers.

Location perks: Set on 80 dreamy acres. Can't complain. 

Book now
9. The charming apartment on the creek in Peach Botton, PA

Courtesy: Booking.com

Looking for a country escape? Just two miles away from Osbornia Farm, this Peach Bottom guest suite is a picturesque stay for up to four guests. Surrounded by scenic walking paths, pastures, and hiking trails, there are plenty of ways to unplug and spend quality time with the fam. Indoors, meanwhile, you'll find snuggly country cottage vibes, roomy enough for four.

Location perks: Guests are welcome to take a dip in Conowingo Creek. 

Book now
