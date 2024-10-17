The 9 best Christmas Airbnbs in the US

1. The cozy barn in Saugerties, NY
Set on two acres, the barn is a peaceful retreat in Upstate New York with nearby swimming, hiking trails and skiing slopes. Inside you’ll find an ultra-calming oasis that sleeps up to four guests. We dig the blend of natural wood and cool-toned neutrals throughout, giving the home a cozy but current feel. Enjoy mealtimes in the very stylish kitchen while enjoying woodland views, toast marshmallows on the wrap-around porch, or our personal favourite enjoy an audiobook in the tub. Dreamy.
Location perks: just in case you were dreaming of a white Christmas, the surrounding woodlands look magical when it snows.