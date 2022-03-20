New York
New York Travel & Adventure Show

  • Travel
  • Javits Center, Hell's Kitchen
Javits Center
Photograph: courtesy of The Javits Center
Get exclusive information and travel deals, hear from celebrities about their travels and meet the top destinations and travel suppliers at the New York Travel & Adventure Show. Samantha Brown of Samantha Brown's Places to Love, Peter Greenberg, the Emmy-award-winning investigative reporter, producer and CBS News travel editor, Andrew McCarthy, the award-winning travel writer, actor and producer, Pauline Frommer, the editorial director of the Frommer's Guides & Publisher of Frommers.com will all speak about their experience. You can also take part in in-depth, 30-minute workshops on where to go, how to get there and what to do at the top locations from around the world from the experts who represent them.

Details

Address:
Javits Center
655 W 34th St
New York
Cross street:
Eleventh Ave at W 36th St
Contact:
javitscenter.com
212-216-2000
Transport:
Subway: A, C, E, 1, 2, 3 to 34th St–Penn Station; 7 to 34th St–Hudson Yards
Price:
$11-$24

Dates and times

