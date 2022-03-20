Get exclusive information and travel deals, hear from celebrities about their travels and meet the top destinations and travel suppliers at the New York Travel & Adventure Show. Samantha Brown of Samantha Brown's Places to Love, Peter Greenberg, the Emmy-award-winning investigative reporter, producer and CBS News travel editor, Andrew McCarthy, the award-winning travel writer, actor and producer, Pauline Frommer, the editorial director of the Frommer's Guides & Publisher of Frommers.com will all speak about their experience. You can also take part in in-depth, 30-minute workshops on where to go, how to get there and what to do at the top locations from around the world from the experts who represent them.
New York Travel & Adventure Show
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Javits Center
- 655 W 34th St
- New York
- Cross street:
- Eleventh Ave at W 36th St
- Contact:
- javitscenter.com
- 212-216-2000
- Transport:
- Subway: A, C, E, 1, 2, 3 to 34th St–Penn Station; 7 to 34th St–Hudson Yards
- Price:
- $11-$24