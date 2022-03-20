Time Out says

Get exclusive information and travel deals, hear from celebrities about their travels and meet the top destinations and travel suppliers at the New York Travel & Adventure Show. Samantha Brown of Samantha Brown's Places to Love, Peter Greenberg, the Emmy-award-winning investigative reporter, producer and CBS News travel editor, Andrew McCarthy, the award-winning travel writer, actor and producer, Pauline Frommer, the editorial director of the Frommer's Guides & Publisher of Frommers.com will all speak about their experience. You can also take part in in-depth, 30-minute workshops on where to go, how to get there and what to do at the top locations from around the world from the experts who represent them.