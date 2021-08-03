11 great eating and drinking day trips from NYC

The Roundhouse
1 hour and 30 minutes by car, 2 hours and 30 minutes by train
If you can’t decide whether you’re here for the food or the view, we can’t blame you—both are worth the drive. Located in downtown Beacon and perched along Fishkill Creek, this restaurant overlooks a waterfall through floor-to-ceiling windows (read: those ceilings are 14 1/2 feet high). The restaurant serves up modern American with seasonal ingredients from the Hudson Valley, but if you end up ordering their popular Maine lobster roll, well, we can’t blame you for that either.