The World of Studio Ghibli
Photograph: Daniel Iskandar (Time Out Singapore)The World of Studio Ghibli
Photograph: Daniel Iskandar (Time Out Singapore)

Top 7 highlights at ‘The World of Studio Ghibli’ in Singapore

We waited in the rain with Totoro and took a train ride with No-Face

Mingli Seet
Written by Mingli Seet
Arts & Culture Writer
What a magical time to be alive – Singapore’s first-ever Ghibli showcase ‘The World of Studio Ghibli’ opens tomorrow at the ArtScience Museum, and will last all the way till February 2, 2025. For those unfamiliar with Studio Ghibli – though unlikely – the Japanese animation studio is universally adored and celebrated for their amazing animation and heartwarming storytelling that will leave you in tears.

During our visit, we stepped into 16 immersive theatrical sets depicting cherished scenes from 11 of the most well-known Studio Ghibli films, all crafted on-site by Japanese artists. We got to stand under the rain with Totoro and Mei, enjoy a train ride with No-Face, peek into Kiki’s bakery, visit Howl’s moving castle, and more. The experience is complemented with 16 smaller box art installations, acting as tiny portals that will allow you to zoom into different scenes from the films. And since no Ghibli film is complete without its whimsical soundtracks, you can bet the exhibition will feature classic theme songs playing throughout the various sets too.

The entire exhibition is a must-see, but if we had to narrow it down, here are seven highlights you absolutely can’t miss.

RECOMMENDED: Here’s where to shop for official Studio Ghibli merchandise in Singapore and ArtScience Museum presents ‘The World of Studio Ghibli’ show this October, here's how to get tickets

Inside 'The World of Studio Ghibli'...

Catch Totoro sleeping in his secret cave (My Neighbor Totoro, 1988)

Photograph: Marina Bay Sands

Totoro, the big grey rabbit-like spirit that holds a soft spot in everyone’s heart. At My Neighbor Totoro’s set, you’ll be able to witness Totoro in deep sleep, cosied up in his garden cave. And no, it is not just a sculpture of Totoro but an actual moving one – we'd like to believe he is real.

Take the train with No-Face (Spirited Away, 2001)

Photograph: Daniel Iskandar (Time Out Singapore)

Probably one of the most famous scenes in the Ghibli universe is the one where Chihiro takes a one-way train ride through the sea of the Spirit Realm with No-Face to get to Swamp Bottom. At the exhibition, it’s your time to play Chihiro. Grab a seat beside No-Face and enjoy the ride. And don’t forget to snap some photos for memories’ sake. 

Take a peek into Gütiokipänjä bakery where Kiki works at (Kiki’s Delivery Service, 1989)

Photograph: Daniel Iskandar (Time Out Singapore)

Ever wondered what it’s like inside Gütiokipänjä bakery where Kiki works? Well, find out at the exhibition. Upon first glance, Kiki can be spotted through the window in the bakery, pondering. You’re then invited to step closer and peek through its windows. The set is so realistic that we're just a whiff of fresh bread away from the real thing.

Meet Howl, Calcifer, and Sophie inside Howl’s moving castle (Howl’s Moving Castle, 2004)

Photograph: Marina Bay Sands

Witness how Howl’s moving castle moves in real life before stepping into its grandness. There, you’ll meet Sophie by the desk, Howl up on the stairs, and Calcifer in the fireplace. Don’t forget to interact with the smaller box art installations that depict different scenes from the movie too.

Catch Sheeta as she falls from the sky (Castle in the Sky, 1986)

Photograph: Daniel Iskandar (Time Out Singapore)

When you’ve reached the Castle in the Sky segment, look up and you’ll notice Sheeta falling from the ‘sky’. Here, there’s no need to wait – catch her before Pazu does. There is also a breathtaking life-sized scene from the film where Pazu reaches out his hand to save Sheeta as the castle falls to fire, as well as a surreal depiction of Laputa’s castle through a floor mirror.

Experience day and night in the forest of Princess Mononoke (Princess Mononoke, 1997)

Photograph: Daniel Iskandar (Time Out Singapore)

Wander through the forest of Princess Mononoke as the set transitions from morning to night, revealing the tiny tree spirits of the forest, also known as Kodama. You’ll also be able to come up close with Princess Mononoke, her wolves, and Ashitaka. 

Don’t go home without grabbing some official Studio Ghibli merchandise

Photograph: Marina Bay Sands

The exhibition wraps up at a massive merchandise store, where you'll find shelves filled with Studio Ghibli goodies from all the showcased films. Also, don’t miss the exclusive merchandise created by ArtScience Museum Singapore and Studio Ghibli, only available for purchase there.

