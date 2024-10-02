Top 7 highlights at ‘The World of Studio Ghibli’ in Singapore

What a magical time to be alive – Singapore’s first-ever Ghibli showcase ‘The World of Studio Ghibli’ opens tomorrow at the ArtScience Museum, and will last all the way till February 2, 2025. For those unfamiliar with Studio Ghibli – though unlikely – the Japanese animation studio is universally adored and celebrated for their amazing animation and heartwarming storytelling that will leave you in tears.

During our visit, we stepped into 16 immersive theatrical sets depicting cherished scenes from 11 of the most well-known Studio Ghibli films, all crafted on-site by Japanese artists. We got to stand under the rain with Totoro and Mei, enjoy a train ride with No-Face, peek into Kiki’s bakery, visit Howl’s moving castle, and more. The experience is complemented with 16 smaller box art installations, acting as tiny portals that will allow you to zoom into different scenes from the films. And since no Ghibli film is complete without its whimsical soundtracks, you can bet the exhibition will feature classic theme songs playing throughout the various sets too.

The entire exhibition is a must-see, but if we had to narrow it down, here are seven highlights you absolutely can’t miss.

