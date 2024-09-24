Here’s where to shop for official Studio Ghibli merchandise in Singapore

Studio Ghibli fans, the wait is almost over – Singapore’s first ever Ghibli exhibition ‘The World of Studio Ghibli’ will commence next weekend from October 4.

Since it’s Ghibli’s debut in Singapore, why not level up your fan game and truly immerse yourself in the Ghibli spirit by snagging some must-have merchandise before the show? Whether it’s adorable Totoro plushies or Spirited Away stationery and tote bags, these treasures will surely help you get into the Ghibli mood.

And we know what you’re thinking: finding official Studio Ghibli merchandise in Singapore is no walk in the park. We get it, so we’ve done the legwork for you. Keep scrolling to discover where you can get a head start on owning some delightful Ghibli treasures in anticipation of the exhibition.

