NBC Stationery and Gifts, Books Kinokuniya, Ghibli
Photograph: NBC Stationery and Gifts, Books Kinokuniya
Photograph: NBC Stationery and Gifts, Books Kinokuniya

Here’s where to shop for official Studio Ghibli merchandise in Singapore

Snag some merchandise ahead of Singapore’s first-ever ‘The World of Studio Ghibli’ exhibition

Mingli Seet
Written by Mingli Seet
Arts & Culture Writer
Studio Ghibli fans, the wait is almost over – Singapore’s first ever Ghibli exhibition ‘The World of Studio Ghibli’ will commence next weekend from October 4.

Since it’s Ghibli’s debut in Singapore, why not level up your fan game and truly immerse yourself in the Ghibli spirit by snagging some must-have merchandise before the show? Whether it’s adorable Totoro plushies or Spirited Away stationery and tote bags, these treasures will surely help you get into the Ghibli mood.

And we know what you’re thinking: finding official Studio Ghibli merchandise in Singapore is no walk in the park. We get it, so we’ve done the legwork for you. Keep scrolling to discover where you can get a head start on owning some delightful Ghibli treasures in anticipation of the exhibition.

RECOMMENDED: ArtScience Museum presents ‘The World of Studio Ghibli’ show this October, here's how to get tickets and The best art exhibitions in Singapore

Shop for Studio Ghibli merchandise in Singapore

Books Kinokuniya at Takashimaya

Photograph: Books Kinokuniya

Apart from its reputation as one of the biggest bookstores in Singapore, Kinokuniya is also now an official retail partner of Studio Ghibli, with dedicated shelves stocked with its merchandise. And the collection is quite an extension one – find themed puzzles, notebooks, stationeries, plushies, kitchenware, figurines, bag charms, and even hair brushes. 

NBC Stationery and Gifts

Photograph: @nbcstationeryandgifts/Instagram

The next time you’re at Raffles City, don’t miss the third floor because that’s where NBC Stationery is at. Within this unassuming stationery store lies an impressive range of Studio Ghibli merchandise. Importing their merchandise directly from Japan, NBC Stationery offers an extensive range of Studio Ghibli goods from towels, cards, plushies, stationery and bag charms, to fun blind bags (sealed packages containing a mystery item). 

Otaku House

Photograph: @otakuhouse/Instagram

If you’re a fan of anime, Otaku House might just be your second home. Stocked to the brim with anime merchandise, including the Japanese “lucky draw” game Ichiban Kuji, it comes as no surprise that you’ll be able to find Studio Ghibli merchandise here as well. Though the offering here might be a tad smaller, you’ll most probably be able to find merchandise of famous characters such as Totoro and Ponyo. 

