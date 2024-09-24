The Duxton enclave makes a perfect spot for clandestine hideouts, and Cat Bite Club is one of them. Despite having only opened in mid-2023, the bar has already racked up a steady following and a strong reputation in the scene. It even made an impressive debut on Asia’s 50 Best Bars’ 51-100 list at number 77 in 2024.

To locate this hidden hideout, you’ll first have to spot a neon-red Cheshire cat sign at Monument Coffee, then wriggle your way through some heavy grey curtains. The space that greets you is minimalistic – or you could say ‘intentionally unfinished’ – screaming speakeasy from every angle.

Housing Singapore’s largest collection of agave – over 200 bottles to be exact – Cat Bite Club is crystal clear about putting the spirit at the forefront of its beverage programme. On those backlit shelves, you’ll find anything from an 80-proof soju to never-before-seen bottles of tequila and mezcal.

Sourcing these unique spirits from different parts of the world are operating partners and bartenders Jesse Vida (former Atlas head bartender) and Gabriel Lowe (ex-bar manager of Paradise Lost in Bangkok). They blend cultural and culinary influences of Southeast Asia and Mexico to come up with thoughtful riffs on cocktail classics. Think multi-layered flavour profiles that are sophisticated to the palate yet unpretentiously presented without theatrics.

The bar brings a menu revamp in celebration of its first anniversary, but its mission of educating guests about the stories of each spirit remains the same. What has changed though, is the number of cocktails on the menu, which has since doubled. And leading the charge on the drinks front is former bar-team-member-turned-head-bartender Erika Fajilagot, who will showcase some of her inventions on the refreshed menu as well.

The crowd-favourite Cat Bite Margherita ($26) and the Soju Sprint ($24) will remain as the bar’s hero cocktails – more than 300 of their house margaritas are sold each week after all. A section titled ‘House Faves’ has also been added to the menu, featuring the bar’s most popular drinks of all time, ranging from the Paloma to the Oaxacan Old Fashioned.

As for new tipples, you’ll find that each page of the menu spotlights a classic cocktail reimagined through the lens of agave and rice spirits. Try the Hulk Splash ($28), an agave spinoff of the Invisible Gin that swaps out Bombay Sapphire Gin with Ocho Blanco Tequila.

Next, the espresso martini section also sees an update. In particular, there is a brand new drink title expressed solely in emojis. In what we can only decipher as possibly being a ‘Mango Potato Boom’ ($27), we taste hints of Imo Shochu – a type of sweet potato liquor, Veritas rum, mango lime leaf cordial, and cold brew coffee. To mark the end of an era and the start of a new one, regulars will also notice that the bar’s iconic elephant tiki cups are now replaced with comically patriotic merlion mugs.

Other new drinks worth trying are Little Italy ($27) and Ode to Ada ($27) – concoctions dreamt up by newly minted head bartender Erika. Expect spirit-forward tipples that still manage to go down extremely smoothly. Ode to Ada pays homage to Ada Coleman, one of history’s most celebrated woman bartenders. The agave old-fashioned style cocktail features a blend of Montelobos Espadin Joven Mezcal and Tepeztate Mezcal, as well as a delightful apricot liquor for a touch of fruitiness.

The idea of starting Cat Bite Club didn’t surface on a whim. Previously, the dynamic duo Jesse and Gabriel shared how the joint venture was 17 years in the making, back from when they started their careers together in San Francisco in 2007. But that is a story best heard from the horse’s mouth, so head on down. Walk-ins are encouraged, but reservations for groups of five or more are available.