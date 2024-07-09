Subscribe
Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024: Singapore has eight bars in the 51-100 list

Special congratulations to new entrant Cat Bite Club at No. 77

Cheryl Sekkappan
Cheryl Sekkappan
Deputy Editor, Time Out Singapore
Cat Bite Club
Photograph: Cat Bite ClubCat Bite Club
History repeats itself, with eight bars in Singapore entering the coveted Asia's 50 Best Bars 51-100 list once again. That also makes us the city with the greatest number of entrants to the extended list.

There's a bit of a reshuffle compared to the 2023 extended list. This time, give it up to glitzy hotel bar Republic and its pop culture-inspired tipples at No. 57. It's followed by No Sleep Club (No. 60), a day-to-night concept on Keong Saik Road that has climbed 14 spots compared to its ranking in 2023. Next are stalwarts Stay Gold Flamingo (No. 63), The Elephant Room (No. 65), and Manhattan (No. 69). Big congratulations to agave and rice spirit specialists Cat Bite Club, which makes its debut on the list at No. 77. Finally, 28 HongKong Street (No. 78) and Last Word (No. 93) round out Singapore's entrants to the 51-100 list.

19 different cities in Asia are represented across this year's extended list, with Bangkok and Tokyo with strong showings of six bars and five bars each. In a sign of the region's growing bar scene, 15 new entrants have also made it to this year's 51-100 list, such as Tokyo Confidential (No. 53) in Tokyo, Lair (No. 68) in New Delhi, Firefly (No. 83) in Bangkok, and Gong Gan (No. 89) in Hong Kong.

Of course, there's still the main event to look forward to on July 16. This is when the ninth edition of Asia's 50 Best Bars will be announced at a live awards ceremony in Hong Kong. You can catch the livestream on the 50 Best Facebook channel and YouTube channel, which begins at 8.20pm Singapore time. In the meantime, check out the full Asia's 50 Best Bars 51-100 list below.

Asia' 50 Best Bars 2024
Photograph: Asia' 50 Best Bars 2024

