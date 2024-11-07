If you’re looking for a quiet place to unwind but squeezing into one of the busy bars in town just isn’t your jam, then Ida’s might be your new favourite hideout. Not only is the space gorgeous, but the cocktails are curated in partnership with the award-winning Cat Bite Club, and you’ll also get discounts if you bring your furkids along.

The new bar is nestled in the Gillman Barracks compound among a cluster of art galleries. Taking over where Guerilla Coffee once was, the building now houses a three-in-one concept: Ida’s Bar, Charlotte Puxley Flowers, and an event space.

As a nod to its lush surroundings and the floral studio, Ida’s cocktail list also takes on a botanical slant. The nine house cocktails and ten classics on the menu were decided upon after consultations with one of Asia’s 50 Best Bars, Cat Bite Club.

Bartender Nikki Lacsamana (previously from Manhattan) starts us of with the Minted Passion ($24), a citrusy, tropical drink with mezcal, vermouth, aperol, passionfruit, mint, and orange bitters to beat the heat. Fans of the iconic Cat Bite Margherita will find similarities between the two. There’s also the Melon Reverie ($24) which sees watermelon juice, grapefruit, lime, and mezcal together with chilli bitters for just the faintest hint of spice. Love yourself a good sangria? Ida’s does a shareable, white version in a one-litre pitcher ($125).

For something boozier, we recommend the Bitter Bramble ($26) with raspberry-infused turkey bourbon, vermouth, Campari, chocolate bitters and salt; as well as the Café Nanas ($24). We are told the latter is a spin-off of the White Russian, featuring coffee liqueur, rum, Cointreau, pineapple, angostura, and a layer of cream foam. Off the classics section, you’ll find the regular old-fashioned ($24), margarita ($24), and negroni ($26), but we hear Ida’s also does a smashing grapefruit Paloma ($26).

Along with your drinks, savour bar bites from the Mediterranean-inspired food menu, headed by ex-Pollen chef Aiman Hanafi. Start with plates of crunchy mushroom blue cheese croquettes ($12) or gnocchi with chilli crisp yoghurt ($14). There’s also a tight list of grilled plates including red snapper skewers ($16) and Iberico pork ($26), as well as desserts like lemon sorbet ($12) and Ida’s semifreddo white chocolate ‘doughnut’ ($14).



Pro-tip: visit with your pet on Sundays to enjoy 10 percent off the bill. If you’re looking to host an event, Ida’s event space can accommodate 160 people and up to 300 standing guests.