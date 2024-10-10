Nestled in the heart of Sentosa island within Oasia Resort Sentosa, Oasia Spa is the perfect spot to refresh, refuel and recharge, offering full body massages that combines the essence of tradtional Thai massage, Japanese bodywork of shiatsu pressure points, and Indian massage techniques. The spa’s holistic treatments also include specialised facial and grooming treatments, and guided breathing exercises to rejuvenate the body from head to toe. Beyond its myriad of Asian inspired treatments, the spa is also home to a multitude of exceptional offerings, such as being the first in Southeast Asia and Oceania to partner with Kotoshina to use and carry their widely acclaimed organic products, and the first hotel spa in Singapore to offer cryotherapy facial — pioneering the purifying facial that employs the controlled usage of extreme cold temperature to help shrink pores, tighten skin, and remove toxins and swelling, empowering skin renewal.

Treatment to Try: Detach from daily life with the spa’s Signature Day Retreat ($350 for 150 minutes) — a rejuvenating spa treatment followed by a nutritious wellness meal. This mini getaway is created with busy go-getters in mind, especially those who desire a short escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Enjoy 2.5 to 3 hours at the spa, before savouring a nutritious meal by Bedrock Origin at the spa’s alfresco Remedy Corner. During this treatment, guests can also try their hands at preparing their own body scrub under the guidance of a spa therapist. Next, relax as the therapist uses it to perform a purifying body exfoliation, before soothing your tension away with a unique blend of Thai stretching and Japanese Shiatsu massage techniques, using a massage oil selected through a sensory test.

Written by Michelle Yee