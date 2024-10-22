Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Universal Studios Singapore
Photograph: Resorts World Sentosa
Photograph: Resorts World Sentosa

The best kid-friendly Halloween events in Singapore

From candy-fuelled trick-or-treat trails to a bone-rattling skeleton brass band parade

Cam Khalid
Written by Cam Khalid
Branded Content Editor
Advertising

You can feel the buzz in the air as October 31 rolls in. For kids, this can only mean one of two things: trick or treat. There’s no denying that this fun activity is a strong staple of Halloween for kids – it’s the one night they get to dress up as their favourite characters, prowl the streets (or malls) with their candy buckets, and unleash their sweet tooth on a bounty of treats. But it’s more than just the sugar rush. It’s the thrill of the chase, the joy of parading in costume, and the delight in discovering which houses or stores are dishing out the best goodies – or jump scares. And this year, Singapore has plenty more tricks and treats up its sleeves. 

RECOMMENDED: The best costume shops in Singapore and the best things to do with kids in Singapore

Spooky Halloween Nights at SuperPark

  • Things to do
  • City Hall
Spooky Halloween Nights at SuperPark
Spooky Halloween Nights at SuperPark
Photograph: SuperPark

Let your little monsters bounce and run riot at SuperPark as it morphs into a thrilling purple playground of frightful fun. By day, keep your eyes peeled for three trick-or-treat stations – here’s a hint: one is near the SuperPark logo, another lurks between the skatepark and street basketball court, and the last is nestled next to the tube slide. Complete the challenges at each stop to score some ghoulish goodies. As dusk falls, the lights dim and the excitement amplifies with roving ghouls and hair-raising scare zones that will devilishly delight older kids and parents alike.

Trick-Or-Treat at illumi

  • Things to do
  • Marina Bay
Trick-Or-Treat at illumi
Trick-Or-Treat at illumi
Photograph: illumi by Cavalia

Illumi just got extra spook-tacular this October. It's decked with all the Halloween trimmings for more lights and frights at the Bayfront Event Space. Put on your scariest face or channel your favourite character, and snake through illumi's Trick-or-Treat adventures across nine themed worlds that will leave you bewitched. The nights are packed with fang-tastic activities for the whole family including face painting, tarot card readings, and photo ops with roving ghouls and goblins. Hop on classic rides like the carousel and swing chairs, and of course, fill your treat bags to the brim with candy.

Advertising

Universal Studios Singapore Fun For All This Halloween

  • Kids
  • Sentosa
Universal Studios Singapore Fun For All This Halloween
Universal Studios Singapore Fun For All This Halloween
Photograph: Universal Studios Singapore

Before Universal Studios Singapore turns into the nightmarish Halloween Horror Nights at sundown, it's a family-friendly spook fest in the day. Forget tricks – there are only treats here with meet-and-greet sessions featuring Illumination's Minion Monsters, candy grabs all around the park, Halloween-themed bites at the restaurants, and spooky merch to take home. Plus, treat your mini monsters to the all-new show Fortune Favors the Furry where DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots fights to save his ninth life, and heart-pumping rides (kid-friendly too, of course) such as Enchanted Airways, and Sesame Street Spaghetti Space Chase.

It’s Tayoween

  • Things to do
  • Pasir Ris
It’s Tayoween
It’s Tayoween
Photograph: Tayo Station

This Halloween, Tayo is rolling in as a spooky vampire, and you’re invited to join the fang-tastic fun at Tayo Station’s Halloween special. Dress the kiddos as Sesame Street’s Count von Count, Twilight’s sparkly Edward Cullen, or Bram Stoker’s OG Dracula, and sink your fangs into thrilling activities. Expect meet-and-greet fun and trick-or-treat sessions with Vampire Tayo. There are also exciting scavenger hunts where your juniors can search for hidden spiders and creepy crawlies to win prizes. Don’t miss the slime-making workshops, packed with Halloween twists like fake fangs, spiders, and googly eyes. Top it off with a drive through Tayo’s eerie, dimly-lit spooky circuit – if you dare.

Advertising

Halloween Spooky Parade at Marina Square

  • Things to do
  • City Hall
Halloween Spooky Parade at Marina Square
Halloween Spooky Parade at Marina Square
Photograph: Pororo Park

Marina Square is redefining the black parade with a spooky twist – featuring a skeleton brass band that looks like a scene straight out of Tim Burton's Corpse Bride. Your very own band of mini marchers can get in on the fun with a complimentary face-painting session at Pororo Park before joining the parade alongside Pororo and his crew. Plus, meet-and-greet sessions with beloved characters, scavenger hunts, magic shows, bubble parties, slime workshops, and more will ensure your little one’s day ends on the sweetest of notes. And for adults? Marina Square Rewards members can treat themselves to $10 eVouchers with $80 spent.

Halloween Scaretacular at Century Square

  • Things to do
  • Tampines
Halloween Scaretacular at Century Square
Halloween Scaretacular at Century Square
Photograph: Century Square

Round the pack for a fang-tastic time at Century Square's family-friendly scare fest. To enter, simply spend $50 at the mall to redeem your Halloween Carnival pass, or grab one online for just $5. Watch the kiddos earn their treats as they conquer exciting carnival games and bounce away their energy on the inflatable castle – parents are invited to join in the fun too. And for a chance to win up to $1,350 in FRx gift cards, dress the kids in their most boo-tiful outfits and enter the best-dressed contest on October 31.

Advertising

Trick or Treat at The American Club

  • Things to do
  • Newton
Trick or Treat at The American Club
Trick or Treat at The American Club
Photograph: The American Club/Facebook

Calling all junior Ghostbusters – The American Club has some ghostly visitors and it'll need your little one's help to catch them all. Uncover what lurks in the shadows, complete the missions, and redeem your sweet, sweet rewards. Gear the under sevens with proton blasters and chant "I ain't afraid of no ghost" a la Ray Parker Jr. Older kids can also join the fun over at Grillhouse, where the Hollywood Halloween Bash amps up the excitement with a costume parade, games like Treat or Dare, themed grub, and a wicked playlist for all to boo-gie down.

Where to trick or treat

Watten Estate Halloween

  • Things to do
  • Raffles Place
Watten Estate Halloween
Watten Estate Halloween
Photograph: John Westnedge/Watten Estate Halloween/Facebook

Stretch those limbs for a Monster Mash at Watten Estate. This free zombie-themed trick-or-treat session promises to be a Thriller of an event. Look out for over-the-top house decorations – think skeletons and cobwebs dangling off gates and ledges – and generous homeowners handing out candy to fill those pumpkins. From 4pm, it's all about the little ghouls, keeping things PG for some family-friendly fun. But beware – when the sun sets, fright night officially begins, and things get a lot creepier. You’ve been warned.

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.