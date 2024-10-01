108 Matcha Saro launches new warabimochi drinks made using premium matcha and hojicha from Japan

The warabimochi craze is sweeping over Singapore and it all started when Japan’s famous Warabimochi Kamakura opened their very first outlet on our island earlier this February. Shortly after, Torori Tenshi No Warabi Mochi, another Japanese chain, also swooped in to grab a share of the pie. Both brands have since gone on to open multiple branches across Singapore, which is a relief considering how we no longer need to put our hopes solely on that one store at Holland Village, inevitably ending up stuck in a 30-minute queue.

Matcha dessert store 108 Matcha Saro is also hopping onto the bandwagon. While they’ve been serving warabimochi in flavours of matcha, kinako, and black sesame for a while now, this is the first time that it's combining the silky, chewy dessert with its classic tea-based beverages made using premium Japanese ingredients.

Three new warabimochi drinks have just been added to its existing menu of matcha-laden offerings: Matcha tea ($6.90), matcha latte ($7.90), and hojicha latte ($7.90). These warabimochi drinks are available at all 108 Matcha Saro outlets, namely at Tampines 1, Bugis Junction, Ion Orchard, and Suntec City.

Add an extra creamy touch to your drink with 108 Matcha Saro’s new cream cheese topping, made using a rich blend of cheese and milk. The top-up costs just $1, but you'll have to make a trip to the east for it as it's currently only available at the Tampines outlet, the newest one of the lot.

