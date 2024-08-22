70 percent of Singaporeans have had or are keen on a destination wedding, according to a Skyscanner survey

The neverending debate about wedding ang baos (red packets) and whom you’re obliged to invite aside, a new survey by travel booking site Skyscanner reveals that more Singaporeans are now looking abroad for their nuptials – perhaps the perfect way to cast those aforementioned issues to the wind, while enjoying a lighthearted time with those who actually matter.

According to the survey, almost 70 percent of Singaporeans want to have a destination wedding, or have already had a wedding abroad – with more than half (61 percent) of Gen Z respondents aged 18 to 25 hoping for the same.

Despite that, a majority of this group – 75 percent to be exact – is concerned about the costs involved, so whether this becomes a reality or otherwise is another matter altogether. With weddings already being costly events in themselves, destination weddings in particular rack up an even heftier bill, with things like flights and hotels involved. In fact, the same survey also finds that nearly half of wedding guests expect accommodation in a destination wedding to be paid for by the couple, while 41 percent expect flights to be sponsored.

Couples from Singapore tend to opt for overseas weddings within Asia – understandably so due to accessibility and cheaper costs – with popular picks being Thailand, Japan, China, and Maldives. Tropical, beachy spots are highly sought-after destinations for tying the knot, and they’re similarly in-demand for pre-wedding photoshoots.

A small handful of respondents say that they would rather elope abroad for a more intimate, unique, and cost-effective experience.

Even if you don’t manage to get the destination wedding of your dreams – be it for cost-related or family-related reasons – take comfort in the fact that there are plenty of unique wedding venues in Singapore these days. The Secret Haven, a refurbished chapel atop Mount Sophia, is one such place. A lot of other romantic restaurants in Singapore including but not limited to Claudine, FLNT, and Le Jardin and also host weddings for those who’d like to stray away from the typical hotel ballroom banquet.

And if you’re looking to pop the question anytime soon, check out our list of the 25 most romantic places in Singapore that are perfect for proposals.

READ MORE

Disney cruise sneak peek: the first of seven themed zones has finally been unveiled

Best cities in the world for nightlife: Singapore is in Asia’s top three for 2024

One in five Singaporeans say hawker centres are unacceptable for first dates