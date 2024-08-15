ArtScience Museum presents a new technology-centred festival, happening throughout September

If your idea of a good time involves dabbling in artificial intelligence (AI) and mingling with cutting-edge tech, then September is your month – head down to the ArtScience Museum for In the Ether: A Festival of Technology and Innovation, a technology-centred festival that will take over three floors of the museum.

This event will gather the Avengers of technology – over two dozen technologists, scientists, designers, artists and studios – to hold conversations about the convergence of science, technologies and creativity. This pool of industry experts include Google Creative Lab, Ouchhh Studio, speculative architect and director Liam Young, and digital artists Lynette Wallworth and Ian Cheng.

Throughout its duration, the festival will be jam packed with interactive and mixed-media installations and programmes that will explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and other interesting emerging technologies. Look forward to talks, workshops, showcases by technologists, free film screenings, digital installation planted throughout the building, an EdTech symposium, late night DJ sets, and a special showcase on sustainable ocean technologies.

At the lobby, visitors will encounter Limitless, a multi-channel video installation featuring works by technologists and artists Chong Yan Chuah, Ninaad Kothawade, Ouchhh Studio, Shavonne Wong, Liam Young, and Joo Choon Lin and Colin Justin Wan. Their installation examines how data, AI, and technology can connect collective consciousness with individual expression to allow you to interact with a virtual influencer, and more.

Photograph: Shavonne Wong Meet Eva Here (2024) by Shavonne Wong

On the other hand, basement two houses a project that allows you to witness a digital bonsai grow on the Ethereum blockchain, and immerse yourself in a techno-organic soundscape by Singaporean musician Yeule.

Don’t miss the exciting lineup of over 30 free and ticketed programmes either. Some notable ones include EdTech Futures Symposium: Education in a Technology-Transformed World happening on September 7 – a series of talks by leading technologists, educators, industry experts and policymakers exploring the future of education in a technology-driven world. There will also be a VR documentary titled Awavena by award-winning artist Lynette Wallworth about Amazon’s indigenous people.

And kids won’t miss out either – there will be a range of family-friendly educational activities on offer such as workshops on generative AI, 3D scanning, and digital printing.

You’ll also get a chance to meet creative technologists like Niceaunties, Jake Tan, and Ernest Wu to learn more about their innovative projects by joining Creative Tech Chats on September 13 and 14.

For more information, visit ArtScience Museum’s webpage here.

