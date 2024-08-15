Toast & Roll: Swee Heng opens new concept with cat-shaped toast, Hokkaido taro pudding rolls and more

Every Singaporean is familiar with Swee Heng – after all, many of us grew up with its affordable buns and cakes, and are still enjoying them till this day. The local confectionary brand has humble beginnings harking back to the year 1989 as a single outlet in the heartlands of Jurong, but has since expanded over the past three decades to open more than 35 branches in neighbourhoods all over the island.

Swee Heng also has a couple of sister brands including Crolo and San.wich, and its newest one, Toast & Roll, is sure to excite carb-lovers with its trendy range of bakes.

Photograph: Toast & Roll

As its name suggests, this takeaway-only joint specialises in, well, toast and roll cakes. As simple as that sounds, the devil is in the details; Everything is made using quality ingredients that are carefully and intentionally sourced from around the world. Think Japanese Flour; creamy French Butter; fresh and flavoursome pumpkin, purple sweet potato, and red bean from Taiwan; as well as local chicken-based products.

These are then spun into unique creations that you’re more than unlikely to find at other homegrown bakery chains – with prices thankfully kept wallet-friendly so that everyone can enjoy them. From the toast range (from $2.60), look forward to flavours like Taiwan pumpkin mochi cheese, salted egg and yam with mochi, and pandan kaya with peanut butter – while health nuts can go for the walnut high-melt cheese with seeds.

Photograph: Toast & Roll

Lovers of all things cute would want to make an immediate grab for the Cutie Cat and Happy Bunny multigrain toasts ($3.80), in adorable animal shapes with a touch of pink from beetroot.

As for rolls, sink your teeth into the fluffy Hokkaido Taro pudding roll or Hokkaido mix fruits roll, each priced at $4.80.

Photograph: Toast & Roll

That said, Toast & Roll offers more than just what its name might let on. Other baked goods you can look forward to here include the lemon glazed pound cake ($2.80), cream cheese walnut macaroon ($4.50), and a petite four-inch strawberry shortcake ($24.80) that’s perfect for small-scale celebrations.

Good news for Westies, because Toast & Roll is located at Jurong Point Shopping Centre (unit JP1 B1-02), and is now open daily from 10am to 10pm. For the rest of us, we can only hope that there’ll be more outlets springing up in other locations in time to come. Stay updated on the latest announcements via Toast & Roll’s Instagram page.

