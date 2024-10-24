Cars and pastries – an unlikely but not entirely new combination, what with the launch of Porsche Studio and its in-house Cafe Carrera early this year. Next year, another luxury car brand will be embarking on a similar venture. German auto manufacturer Audi will be partnering with Burnt Ends Hospitality Group to launch a bakery at the Audi House of Progress on Cross Street. The new 30-seater bakery-café is set to open in the car showroom in early 2025.

Burnt Ends is no stranger to Singapore’s culinary scene. The group runs the renowned modern barbecue restaurant Burnt Ends, Burnt Ends Bakery, and Burnt Ends Bar – all housed within a compound in Dempsey Hill. The new café will be spearheaded by chef-owner Dave Pynt himself, who has curated a menu of German-inspired bakes as a nod to Audi’s roots in Germany.

Photograph: Burnt Ends Bakery

Look forward to a selection of treats which will be exclusively served at this bakery. Those with a sweet tooth can indulge in crunchy Bavarian beer-battered waffles topped with honey; Burnt Ends Bakery’s signature soft-serve ice cream in flavours like whiskey and kirsch (a clear German brandy); apple strudel doughnuts and more. There’s also the savoury section with bites like pretzels and currywursts.

Those well acquainted with Burnt Ends Bakery’s classics will not be missing out either, because the bakery will be offering a rotating selection of pastries, sandwiches, doughnuts and baked goods – similar to how it does it at its Dempsey outlet.

Photograph: Burnt Ends Bakery

To complement the pastry selection, coffee will also be served. Burnt Ends’ signature Slayer’s Blend will be roasted on-site at the Audi x Burnt Ends Bakery. What’s more, caffeine enthusiasts can expect an interactive coffee brew bar where baristas will demonstrate different brewing methods for filter coffee. The list goes on: guests can pick between single origin and blend varieties, marvel at the shiny new La Marzocco espresso machine, or peruse a new menu of signature drinks.

Owners of Audi cars are also in for a treat – show your keys at the counter and you’ll be entitled to a discount at the bakery. Watch this space for more updates on the opening date, prices, items on the signature drink menu, and upcoming programmes at the bakery.

