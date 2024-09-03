A special someone’s birthday bash is coming very soon and you’re cordially invited. From August 20 to September 22, Disney will work its magic to transform VivoCity’s Sky Park on level three into a spectacular beach party celebrating Donald Duck’s 90th Anniversary. The celebration comes just in time for the Mid-Autumn Festival too, so grab your family and friends for some fun photo opportunities at six Donald-themed zones.



Snap some shots with the birthday duck himself at ‘Dive into Fun’, where a hilarious 3.5 metre tall display features Donald beak-down and excitedly tearing into a present.

But the larger-than-life displays don’t end there. Be awed by the magnificent 7.5 metre tall Donald-themed boat at ‘Ahoy! The Celebration’. You won’t miss it docked on the rooftop, complete with dazzling lights, colourful banners, and Donald himself lounging on a floatie.

And what’s a Disney-themed birthday bash without the whole gang? Capture all the best memories in the vibrantly illuminated ‘Tunnel of Joy’, that’s shaped like oversized lifebuoys. Spot your favourite Disney character – whether it’s Pluto or the Chip and Dale duo – and grab a photo with them at this neon-lit spot.

For those who prefer something more low-key, take some special prints home from the photo booths outside Food Republic on the same floor. The Mid-Autumn Festival calls for mooncakes, so find Disney-themed ones at the iconic Tangs Mid-Autumn Fair at VivoCity’s Central Court. This year, there will be 49 booths offering a variety of mooncake brands and other seasonal treats. Look forward to some from Fairmont Singapore, Janice Wong, Tai Chong Kok, and more.



And don’t miss grabbing a thing or two from the Disney-themed retail pop-up at level one near Owndays. Do save your receipts as there are collectibles to redeem, like a Donald or Daisy Duck vacuum flask with a minimum of $250 spent across two same-day receipts. Or spend $120 at participating stores to redeem a quacktastic bath towel. Find out more about the celebration here.



