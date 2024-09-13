Changi Airport teases Sanrio fans with a new EVA Air Hello Kitty airplane featuring cute meals and amenities

Travelling just got a whole lot more kawaii, because EVA Air has just unveiled a brand new Sanrio-themed flight. Featuring Hello Kitty and other familiar favourites, this ‘Besties Jet’ is the fourth Sanrio collaboration to join the Taiwanese airline’s fleet of character-based Special Livery Jets.

The ‘Besties Jet’ Boeing 777-300ER airplanes are plastered with cheery Polaroid photo designs of Hello Kitty, My Melody and Kuromi, along with sticker-style icons of hearts, rainbows, and travel-related motifs. Step inside for even more cuteness where even the seat covers have Sanrio patterns on them.

Photograph: Changi Airport

The meals on board are also ridiculously adorable. Packaged in Sanrio boxes, these come with character-themed cups, wet wipes, and pink cutlery. Do note that these are meant for children, but if you don’t foresee yourself being particularly ravenous, you can try to check with the airline on whether you’re able to order these in place of standard in-flight meals for adults.

Photograph: Changi Airport

If petite meals don’t satisfy, then we’re sure you’ll find delight in the Sanrio in-flight amenities. While your time away with playing cards that feature Cinnamoroll and Pompompurin, or cosy up with the airline’s Hello Kitty jet slippers, available in a number of colours and designs.

To take home a memento of your experience on board this Hello Kitty flight, check out EVA Air’s exclusive range of duty free Sanrio merchandise including lunch bags, tote bags, and miniature model figures of the plane you’ve just ridden.

Photograph: Changi Airport

The new EVA Air Hello Kitty ‘Besties Jet’ currently operates on a Taiwan-Chicago route, and there are currently no bookings open for flights between Singapore and Taiwan. However, Changi Airport has already teased fans with photos and videos of this very airplane on local soil via its Facebook and TikTok pages, so we're hoping for some good news real soon! For now, find out more about what you can expect on board this Hello Kitty flight via EVA Air's website and watch this space for more updates.

READ MORE

Starbucks Singapore launches a Hello Kitty collab with cute merch and themed menu items

There's a lovely new park in Singapore inspired by Winnie-the-Pooh's Hundred Acre Wood

Canopy opens a new pet-friendly outlet at Jurong Lake Gardens with views of lush foliage