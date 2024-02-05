Four upcoming major exhibitions at the National Gallery Singapore to spotlight Singaporean pioneering artists

Time flies and with each passing year, it becomes easier to overlook the pioneering generation of Singapore's art scene that played a crucial role in shaping it into what it is today. If you agree, then you’ll be thrilled to know that the National Gallery of Singapore will be presenting four major upcoming exhibitions this year that will look back on the artistic careers of four pioneering artists of Singapore.

Kicking off the lovely lineup is the exhibition Cheong Soo Pieng: Layer by Layer. Visitors will be able to dive into Cheong Soo Pieng’s art journey and learn more about the ins and outs of his practice such as materials used, art approaches, and untold stories and ideas. The curated selection of works on display will span from the 1950s to the 1970s and 1983.

Photograph: National Gallery Singapore Teo Eng Seng, The Net (Most Definitely Singapore River), 1986.

In September, Teo Eng Seng’s show will celebrate the artist’s life through a showcase of his works, best known for undertaking various mediums. Uncover how the artist pushes boundaries of material through the usage of centuries-old Asian mediums of pulp and paper. Teo has also been recognised with the Cultural Medallion in 1986.

Photograph: National Heritage Board Kim Lim, Irrawaddy (1979)

Overlapping Teo’s exhibition is the very first major museum exhibition of artist Kim Lim. The show spotlights her achievements in the UK – feast your eyes on key sculptures, prints and photographs across four decades and uncover the reason behind the artist’s importance to the art history of modern sculpture and printmaking.

Photograph: National Gallery Singapore Lim Tze Peng (b. 1921)

The last exhibition will commence in October, featuring artist Lim Tze Peng’s paintings from his personal collection, as well as masterpieces he donated to Singapore’s National Collection between the 1970s to 2000s. Visitors will be able to explore Lim's landscapes, mindscapes, and 'heartscapes'.

For more information on the exhibitions, visit here.

