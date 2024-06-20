The 2024 edition of the La Liste Pastry Special Awards concluded two days ago in Paris, France, crowning 25 winners over 20 pastry award categories. Organized by one of the leading guides for modern gastronomy – La Liste – the Pastry Special Awards recognize exceptional pastry chefs from around the world who have honed their craft and stayed committed to values ​​like seasonality and biodiversity.

This year's winners hail from 14 countries, including California, Lima, Budapest, Pakistan, Melbourne, and more. Among the awardees is Singaporean pastry chef Janice Wong, who clinched the Pastry Innovation Award along with the Miami-based chef Antonio Bachour. She is the first Singaporean to bag the award.

Photograph: Janice Wong Singapore / Facebook

Other award categories in the Pastry Special Awards include the World's Best Pastry Shop which went to Le Ritz Comptoir in Paris, the World's Best Afternoon Tea which was awarded to Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, and the World's Most Creative Pastry Chef which saw Bastian Blanc- Tailleur wins the prize for his spectacular wedding cakes.

Wong was praised for her boundary-pushing desserts, particularly her innovative takes on chocolate and pastry. She was also noted for her role in creating unique and immersive experiences for concept stores in Asia and beyond. Most will know her as the founder of the trendy 2am:dessertbar in Holland Village which also has a Sydney offshoot at the ritzy W Hotel Sydney. But apart from the 2am brand, Wong also owns other concept stores like Softhaus and Pure Imagination at Great World City.

Check out the full list of La Liste's Pastry Special Awards winners here .

READ MORE:

Anchorvale Village Hawker Center opens in Singapore today with Michelin and heritage hawker stalls

Beauty in The Pot collaborates with Korean barbecue joint Hanjip to offer limited-time Korean menu items

11 Singapore hawker stalls and restaurants have been added to the Michelin Bib Gourmand 2024 list